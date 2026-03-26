Modi Tops Global Leadership Approval Rankings: A Pride for India

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla announced on Thursday the immense pride for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains his status as the most popular global leader. This accolade underscores the significant credibility and trust placed in Modi's leadership, both domestically and internationally.

In his remarks to ANI, Poonawalla criticized the opposition Congress party for what he describes as their negativity whenever India garners international attention. He argues that such ratings dismantle the Congress narrative portraying Modi as dictatorial, emphasizing instead Modi's consistent electoral victories and surge in popularity.

According to a global survey by US data analytics firm Morning Consult, Modi has resurged as the top democratic leader with a formidable 68% approval rating. The survey ranks him well ahead of counterparts like Switzerland's Guy Parmelin and South Korea's Lee Jae-myung, both with 62%, and contrasts sharply with Western leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)