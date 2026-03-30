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Young Trailblazer Kunki Chowdhury Aims to Transform Assam

Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate, is contesting the Guwahati Central Assembly seat with a focus on inclusive regionalism and addressing public issues. Her platform includes urban flood solutions, skill centers, parking, garbage disposal, and cooking gas pipeline rollout. She emphasizes bridging governance gaps and hopes for a positive electoral outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST
Young Trailblazer Kunki Chowdhury Aims to Transform Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Kunki Chowdhury, among Assam's youngest Assembly poll candidates, is making waves with her comprehensive vision rooted in inclusive regionalism. Representing Assam Jatiya Parishad in the Guwahati Central constituency, the 27-year-old challenges the ruling BJP with promises of tackling urban floods, skill development, parking issues, and more.

Chowdhury, with a master's from University College London, stresses the importance of the Assam Accord to safeguard citizens' rights. She criticizes the BJP government for neglecting basic public concerns, highlighting problems like unemployment and inflation as central to her campaign.

In alliance with six opposition parties, Chowdhury is determined to bridge the gap between governance and citizens, advocating for socially accountable systems. Despite high-voltage campaigns from opponents, she remains optimistic about resonating with local voters in hopes of governmental change.

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