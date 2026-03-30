Heart Arrest Leads to Tragic Inmate Death in Beed Jail

In a tragic turn of events, Ganesh Kashinath Pawar, a 55-year-old detainee, died following a cardiac arrest at Beed district jail in Maharashtra. Pawar was held in a cheque bounce case and had been under judicial custody for six days after missing a court appearance.

Jail officials report that Pawar suddenly fell victim to a massive heart attack on a Saturday morning. The jail administration promptly transported him to the district hospital. However, despite the urgent medical attention, he was declared dead during treatment, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

According to Rajaram Chandne, the jail superintendent, the incident was a result of natural causes. The prison authorities acted swiftly, moving Pawar to the hospital immediately after the deterioration of his health was observed.