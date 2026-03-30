Kerala's Political Heat Escalates: CM Vijayan Accepts Debate Challenge

In a dramatic pre-election move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accepted a public debate challenge from opposition leader V D Satheesan. This comes as the state prepares for crucial Assembly elections on April 9.

Vijayan, in a social media post, shared the "report card" of his government's performance, underscoring an "A-plus" evaluation and invited the opposition to dispute these claims in a public forum. Leader of Opposition, Satheesan, responded positively, ready to engage whenever and wherever Vijayan decides.

This back-and-forth comes amidst accusations from Vijayan that the opposition has been ineffective in Assembly debates, favoring criticism over constructive dialogue. The chief minister also questioned their commitment to state development.