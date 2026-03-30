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Kerala's Political Heat Escalates: CM Vijayan Accepts Debate Challenge

Ahead of Kerala's Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted the opposition leader V D Satheesan's challenge for a public debate. The debate will focus on the government's achievements, and Vijayan expressed confidence in discussing his administration's performance. This development highlights the intensifying political tensions in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:41 IST
Kerala's Political Heat Escalates: CM Vijayan Accepts Debate Challenge
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In a dramatic pre-election move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accepted a public debate challenge from opposition leader V D Satheesan. This comes as the state prepares for crucial Assembly elections on April 9.

Vijayan, in a social media post, shared the "report card" of his government's performance, underscoring an "A-plus" evaluation and invited the opposition to dispute these claims in a public forum. Leader of Opposition, Satheesan, responded positively, ready to engage whenever and wherever Vijayan decides.

This back-and-forth comes amidst accusations from Vijayan that the opposition has been ineffective in Assembly debates, favoring criticism over constructive dialogue. The chief minister also questioned their commitment to state development.

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