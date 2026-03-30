Toss the Coin Secures Prestigious Design Award for Redefining ThoughtFocus Brand Identity
Toss the Coin Limited, a B2B marketing agency, won the Best Brand Guidelines Design award at the Economic Times Awards for creating ThoughtFocus Brand Identity System. This recognition highlights their creativity in redefining ThoughtFocus as a future-ready AI-led entity with a powerful brand identity and visual language.
- Country:
- United States
Toss the Coin Limited, a prominent B2B marketing consulting agency, has been honored with the Best Brand Guidelines Design award at the Economic Times Awards for Design & Creativity 2026. This accolade was awarded for their outstanding work on the ThoughtFocus Brand Identity System, showcasing their expertise in brand strategy and design.
The award underscores Toss the Coin's innovative approach in redefining ThoughtFocus, a technology company headquartered in the U.S., as an AI-led innovation partner. The new brand identity aligns with ThoughtFocus's global scale and technological ambitions, emphasizing clarity and impact in communication.
Nick Sharma, CEO of ThoughtFocus, praised Toss the Coin for integrating creativity, storytelling, and strategic clarity, fostering a distinct, future-ready brand identity that enhances ThoughtFocus's market engagement and customer interactions across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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