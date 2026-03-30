Puducherry Polls: A Portrait of Wealth and Crime

The upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections have been marked by a notable number of candidates with both wealth and criminal backgrounds. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that 23% of the candidates have criminal cases against them, while 41% boast significant wealth, being crorepatis.

The analysis, which covered 291 of the 294 candidates vying for 30 seats, indicates that major political parties continue to favor financially influential individuals despite prior criminal allegations. The report highlights that political parties have provided 'unfounded' reasons for nominating individuals with tainted histories, undermining electoral reforms.

Furthermore, the financial affluence of the candidates is striking, with the total assets of 291 nominees amounting to Rs 2,099 crore, averaging Rs 7.21 crore per candidate. The report underscores the persistent role of money and questionable ethics in the political landscape, raising alarm over the state of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)