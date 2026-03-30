Left Menu

Puducherry Polls: A Portrait of Wealth and Crime

In the Puducherry Assembly elections, 23% of candidates have criminal records, while 41% are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms. Major parties have largely fielded affluent candidates, with many facing serious charges. This raises concerns about the electoral system's integrity and the influence of money and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:37 IST
Puducherry Polls: A Portrait of Wealth and Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections have been marked by a notable number of candidates with both wealth and criminal backgrounds. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that 23% of the candidates have criminal cases against them, while 41% boast significant wealth, being crorepatis.

The analysis, which covered 291 of the 294 candidates vying for 30 seats, indicates that major political parties continue to favor financially influential individuals despite prior criminal allegations. The report highlights that political parties have provided 'unfounded' reasons for nominating individuals with tainted histories, undermining electoral reforms.

Furthermore, the financial affluence of the candidates is striking, with the total assets of 291 nominees amounting to Rs 2,099 crore, averaging Rs 7.21 crore per candidate. The report underscores the persistent role of money and questionable ethics in the political landscape, raising alarm over the state of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

 India
2
Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

 India
3
Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police custody.

Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police cust...

 India
4
Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026