Min Aung Hlaing's Presidential Ambitions Shape Myanmar's Political Landscape

Min Aung Hlaing has resigned as Myanmar's military leader to pursue the presidency, marking the latest maneuver by the country's generals to maintain control under a facade of civilian governance. This comes five years after a coup against the democratically elected government.

The December and January elections, widely criticized as fraudulent, led to victory for a military-aligned party. The coup that unseated Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government triggered mass protests and a civil war, resulting in significant casualties and displacement while further weakening the economy.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Min Aung Hlaing is determined to officially become president, as reported by Reuters. In parliament, he was nominated for the vice-presidential role alongside another candidate from the lower house, setting the stage for a presidential election. A date for this vote has not yet been declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)