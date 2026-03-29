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DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emphasizing welfare, economic growth, and inclusivity. The document promises financial aid, skill training, and infrastructure development, highlighting key initiatives for women, youth, farmers, and various social sections, as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:30 IST
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has unveiled its manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, receiving praise for its emphasis on middle and lower-middle-class needs. Party MP Tiruchi Siva highlighted the manifesto's focus and expressed optimism in winning a substantial majority.

The party has crafted initiatives targeting various social sections, including provisions for essential household gadgets. TKS Elangovan emphasized efforts to address public challenges by promising supportive measures like an Rs 8,500 coupon scheme to ensure continuity in education and household maintenance.

Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the manifesto a 'superstar' at its unveiling event in Chennai, underscoring its focus on sustainable economic growth and long-term welfare. Key policies include increased monthly financial aid for women, free public transport for women, expanded educational support, and significant infrastructure investment.

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