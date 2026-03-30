Naxalism: From Conflict to Resolution

The Indian Parliament's Lok Sabha was the stage for a heated debate on Monday over the country's handling of Naxalism, a topic that has long been a point of contention between political parties. Members of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) launched a pointed attack on past governments led by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), accusing them of inadequately addressing the issue and compromising national security.

BJP's stance, articulated by Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde, centered around claims of significant strides made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, with data showing a reduction in Naxal activities. In contrast, members of the Congress party argued that their administration had taken substantial steps, including the establishment of key security forces such as the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). They emphasized the dual approach of security and welfare initiatives during their tenure.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah set an ambitious goal to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. Despite differing narratives, both sides acknowledge the complexity of the issue, demonstrating that political differences continue to shape the discussion on how best to address Naxalism while maintaining a focus on security and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)