Unveiling Progress: New Administrative and Arts Buildings at Patna University
The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, inaugurated new administrative and arts faculty buildings at Patna University, constructed at a cost of Rs 147.29 crore. The event, which aimed to enhance the university's educational infrastructure, was marked by student protests due to the exclusion of the Vice Chancellor from formal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently inaugurated the newly constructed administrative and arts faculty buildings at Patna University, costing approximately Rs 147.29 crore. This development is part of efforts to bolster the university's infrastructure.
The inauguration promises to enhance educational quality and streamline administrative processes, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as well as Education Minister Sunil Kumar, were present at the ceremony.
However, some controversy arose during the event as student union leaders protested the exclusion of Vice Chancellor Ajay Kumar Singh from formal invitations to the event. Patna University Students' Union President Shantanu Shekhar highlighted the issue, prompting assurances that student concerns will be addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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