Artistic Freedom or Censorship? Chinese Dissident Artist Gao Zhen Faces Trial

On Monday, Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen faced trial on accusations of defaming national heroes and martyrs, as reported by a human rights group.

Known for his satirical depictions of Mao Zedong, Gao was detained in 2024 during a trip from the U.S., with a potential three-year prison sentence looming, though the recent trial ended without a verdict being announced.

His controversial works, critiquing the Cultural Revolution, and recent legal challenges underscore ongoing concerns about artistic freedom in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)