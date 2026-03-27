Left Menu

MPs Rally for 'The Voice of Hind Rajab': An Artistic Freedom Stand

Opposition MPs appealed to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, demanding formal certification for 'The Voice of Hind Rajab.' They argued that the CBFC's oral refusal undermined transparency. The film, acclaimed globally, addresses sensitive issues, highlighting the importance of upholding artistic freedom within India's legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:31 IST
MPs Rally for 'The Voice of Hind Rajab': An Artistic Freedom Stand
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable appeal for artistic freedom, a coalition of Opposition MPs approached Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking immediate intervention regarding the alleged rejection of a certification for the film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab.'

The MPs criticized the Central Board of Film Certification for supposedly refusing certification without issuing a formal order, arguing this compromises transparency and the country's legal standards. They stressed adherence to the Cinematograph Act's mechanisms.

The film, a poignant exploration of the 2024 Gaza conflict and nominated for an Oscar, underscores the delicate balance between creative expression and political sensitivity. The MPs urged respect for India's tradition of diverse artistic engagement by processing the film's certification lawfully and promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Progress

Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Pr...

 India
2
Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

 Global
3
Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

 India
4
General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026