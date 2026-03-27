MPs Rally for 'The Voice of Hind Rajab': An Artistic Freedom Stand

In a notable appeal for artistic freedom, a coalition of Opposition MPs approached Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking immediate intervention regarding the alleged rejection of a certification for the film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab.'

The MPs criticized the Central Board of Film Certification for supposedly refusing certification without issuing a formal order, arguing this compromises transparency and the country's legal standards. They stressed adherence to the Cinematograph Act's mechanisms.

The film, a poignant exploration of the 2024 Gaza conflict and nominated for an Oscar, underscores the delicate balance between creative expression and political sensitivity. The MPs urged respect for India's tradition of diverse artistic engagement by processing the film's certification lawfully and promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)