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Siddaramaiah's Call to Duty: Building a Drug-Free Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged new police sub-inspectors to maintain justice, target crime, and uphold humane policing. At the Mysuru parade, he stressed a drug-free society, integrity, and the protection of vulnerable groups. He commended the officers and highlighted the importance of accountability, courage, and fairness in their duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:18 IST
Siddaramaiah's Call to Duty: Building a Drug-Free Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

During the passing-out parade in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed newly inducted police sub-inspectors, urging them to commit to upholding justice and maintaining integrity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized eliminating narcotics as a priority, aiming for a drug-free society, and highlighted the impact of drug abuse on youth, while advocating for humane and fair policing practices.

He reminded officers of their roles as government representatives, stressing accountability, and announced new recruitments and rewards for achieving excellence, underscoring the need for courage and dedication in tackling both conventional and emerging crimes.

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