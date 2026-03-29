Siddaramaiah's Call to Duty: Building a Drug-Free Karnataka

During the passing-out parade in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed newly inducted police sub-inspectors, urging them to commit to upholding justice and maintaining integrity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized eliminating narcotics as a priority, aiming for a drug-free society, and highlighted the impact of drug abuse on youth, while advocating for humane and fair policing practices.

He reminded officers of their roles as government representatives, stressing accountability, and announced new recruitments and rewards for achieving excellence, underscoring the need for courage and dedication in tackling both conventional and emerging crimes.