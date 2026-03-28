Siddaramaiah Asserts Confidence Amidst Leadership Speculation

In a bold statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the fate of his office lies in the hands of the Congress high command, as he expressed optimism about winning upcoming Assembly bypolls and presenting two more state budgets.

While Campaigning plans are underway for Siddaramaiah in the key constituencies of Bagalkot and Davanagere South, the Chief Minister dismissed speculation linking bypoll results to potential leadership changes.

Siddaramaiah addressed pressing issues, including changes in the education system and a crackdown on drug networks, while reaffirming his commitment to the Congress party's policies and leadership directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)