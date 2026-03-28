Siddaramaiah Asserts Confidence Amidst Leadership Speculation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterates that the Congress high command will decide on his continuation. Confident about winning the state's Assembly bypolls and the 2028 elections, his focus remains on presenting two more budgets if allowed. Speculation about leadership change persists despite denying connections between bypoll results and his tenure.
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In a bold statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the fate of his office lies in the hands of the Congress high command, as he expressed optimism about winning upcoming Assembly bypolls and presenting two more state budgets.
While Campaigning plans are underway for Siddaramaiah in the key constituencies of Bagalkot and Davanagere South, the Chief Minister dismissed speculation linking bypoll results to potential leadership changes.
Siddaramaiah addressed pressing issues, including changes in the education system and a crackdown on drug networks, while reaffirming his commitment to the Congress party's policies and leadership directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)