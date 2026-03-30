NIA Opposes Sachin Waze's Discharge Plea in Antilia Bomb Scare Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has firmly opposed the discharge plea of former police officer Sachin Waze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, asserting his direct involvement in the crimes. The agency's response, a comprehensive 145-page document, counters all claims made by Waze in his plea.

The NIA has urged the court to acknowledge the serious nature of the alleged conspiracy and dismiss Waze's grounds as unfounded and legally insufficient. The agency insists that there is significant evidence underlining Waze's involvement, alongside his co-accused, in multiple criminal acts including conspiracy, execution of a terrorist act, and murder.

Waze's discharge plea highlights concerns over jurisdiction and questions the validity of prosecutions under the anti-terrorism law. However, the NIA has dismissed these legal arguments, urging the court to reject the plea and proceed with charges. Waze, arrested in March 2021, remains in judicial custody over the case involving an explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

(With inputs from agencies.)