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Court Shields Couple from Honour Threats

The Allahabad High Court provided protection to a couple facing threats from the woman's family over their marriage. The court emphasized the state's role in safeguarding their rights against so-called 'honour' motives. Protection from arrest was granted, and family members were warned against any harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:54 IST
Court Shields Couple from Honour Threats
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The Allahabad High Court has taken a bold stand by granting protection to a married couple fearing fatal retaliation from the woman's family due to their marriage. Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena emphasized that no individual or family can claim an 'honour issue' over such personal decisions made by consenting adults.

The couple, Prachi Agrawal and her partner, presented their case by highlighting a malicious FIR filed against them. They married at an Arya Samaj temple and provided legitimate marriage documentation, arguing that the woman's family objected to their union and could resort to honour killing.

The court responded by granting them protection from arrest, ordering family members against causing harm or contacting the couple. The Aligarh senior superintendent of police was instructed to ensure their safety while a further hearing was scheduled.

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