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Artistic Freedom on Trial: The Case of Gao Zhen

Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen, known for satirical sculptures of Mao Zedong, was tried for 'defaming national heroes'. Detained in 2024, Gao faces a potential three-year sentence. His trial highlights Chinese government censorship. Gao's health is deteriorating in custody, and his family is under travel restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:27 IST
Artistic Freedom on Trial: The Case of Gao Zhen
artist

Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen, renowned for his provocative satirical sculptures criticizing former leader Mao Zedong, faced trial on allegations of 'defaming national heroes and martyrs', according to reports from his wife and a rights group. This closed-door trial, held at Sanhe City People's Court, concluded without a verdict, leaving Gao, 69, facing the possibility of a three-year prison sentence.

The New York-based artist was unexpectedly detained during a 2024 visit to China, although he had traveled there multiple times without incident since relocating to the U.S. in 2022. Rights group researcher Shane Yi pointed out this case illustrates the Chinese government's ability to leverage any means to target individuals.

Gao's arrest stems from his art critiquing the Cultural Revolution, particularly pieces like 'Miss Mao' and 'Mao's Guilt'. His wife and young son are currently unable to leave China due to exit bans, further complicating the family's situation amid Gao's deteriorating health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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