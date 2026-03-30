AINRC's Vision for Puducherry: Promises for the Future

Puducherry's political landscape is set to continue under the leadership of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who confidently predicts an AINRC-led NDA victory in the forthcoming Assembly polls. On Monday, during a bustling campaign tour in the Muthialpet constituency, Rangasamy called for support of AINRC candidate Vayyapuri Manikandan.

Highlighting past governance, Rangasamy emphasized the implementation of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and underprivileged over the past five years. A significant promise for re-election includes doubling financial support for families with girl children to ensure educational opportunities.

The Chief Minister did not shy away from criticizing the previous Congress-led government, citing a lack of development from 2016 to 2021. Rangasamy assures voters of progressive initiatives and enhanced public welfare if his party retains power.