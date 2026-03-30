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Diplomatic Dialogues: India and Netherlands Focus on Peace and Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed peace in West Asia and strengthening India-Netherlands relations with Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten. Key areas for collaboration include semiconductors, water projects, and green hydrogen. The talks highlighted the importance of diplomatic cooperation amid heightened tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:32 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: India and Netherlands Focus on Peace and Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands.

The discussion emphasized collaboration on semiconductors, green hydrogen, and talent mobility, highlighting their importance in contemporary global affairs.

Additionally, both leaders underscored the urgent need for peace and stability in West Asia, reflecting shared concerns over the ongoing regional tensions and their implications for global energy routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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