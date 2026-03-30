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Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds

Bagalkote is witnessing intense electioneering by both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP as by-polls approach. High-profile campaigns are unfolding, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealing for votes for Congress, while BJP's Vijayendra predicts victory for Charantimath citing increased support. Both parties highlight local issues to sway voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:47 IST
Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds
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The poll-bound region of Bagalkote is alive with high-decibel electioneering as both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP engage in intense campaigns to win voter support. The by-elections for Bagalkote and Davanagere South assembly constituencies are scheduled for April 9, following the deaths of sitting MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been actively campaigning in Bagalkote, urging voters to support Umesh Meti, son of the late H Y Meti. Addressing a crowd in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah emphasized the accomplishments of the former MLA while underscoring the Congress party's five guarantees, aimed at offering financial support to Below Poverty Line families. He also criticized the BJP's lack of development during their governance from 2019 to 2023 and called out the delayed gazette notification for Almatti Dam.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, led by Vijayendra, are marching through Bagalkote, rallying support for Veeranna Charantimath. Vijayendra is confident of a BJP victory, citing growing support for the party and a favorable political atmosphere. He argues that many voters, including some Congress members, are backing Charantimath. The contest in Bagalkote remains a high-stakes battle for both parties as election day nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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