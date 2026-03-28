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MDMK Announces Key Candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The MDMK, part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, revealed its nominees for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Key candidates include Senthil Nathan for Modakurichi and T. M. Rajendhran for Kadaiyanallur. Elections for the 234 seats are scheduled for April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:57 IST
MDMK Announces Key Candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
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The MDMK, a coalition member of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, announced its nominees on Saturday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party designated senior leader Senthil Nathan to contest from the Modakurichi assembly seat and advocate Senthil Selvan for the Sirkazhi (SC) constituency.

T M Rajendhran received the nomination for the Kadaiyanallur seat, while Bhoominathan is set to represent the MDMK in the Madurai South constituency. Notably, in Modakurichi, Kadaiyanallur, and Madurai South, candidates will run under DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, whereas the party will use its own symbol in Sirkazhi, following an agreement with the DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will encompass 234 seats and are scheduled to take place on April 23, marking a pivotal moment for the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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