Uttarakhand Celebrates Culture and Literature at Chaiti Mela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Chaiti Mela and Bhajan Sandhya in Kashipur, emphasizing the cultural and religious depth of the event. Addressing attendees, he described the mela as a symbol of the state's enduring faith, traditions, and heritage.

Dhami noted the event's role in promoting local business and tourism, while fostering regional development. During his two-day tour, he received enthusiastic welcomes from residents and BJP workers, highlighting strong community support.

The Chief Minister also honored Jiten Thakur with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman, along with several other literary figures, showcasing the state's commitment to celebrating its rich literary tradition and promoting local talent.