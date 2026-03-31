A Day of Loot Defines Modi Government: Surjewala's Fiery Critique

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted the escalating issue of price rises during a press conference. He accused the government of transforming April 1 into a day of economic exploitation impacting the lives of Karnataka residents and all Indian citizens.

Surjewala lambasted the government for using inflation as a tool to burden the common man, with rising costs in essential commodities, fuel, medicines, and services. He alleged this was a strategy to 'swindle, plunder and burglarize' public funds, with significant toll collections adding to citizens' woes.

The Congress official insisted on accountability from Prime Minister Modi, especially as toll charges, medicine costs, and construction material prices are set to increase, further straining ordinary people's finances. He demanded the BJP address these inflation concerns before elections, highlighting that every sector bears the brunt of these economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)