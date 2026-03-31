Left Menu

A Day of Loot Defines Modi Government: Surjewala's Fiery Critique

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP-led central government for inflation and claimed April 1 has become synonymous with economic exploitation. He described the surging costs of essential goods as unbearable and accused the government of using inflation to exploit public money, impacting citizens' livelihoods negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:34 IST
A Day of Loot Defines Modi Government: Surjewala's Fiery Critique
price rise
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted the escalating issue of price rises during a press conference. He accused the government of transforming April 1 into a day of economic exploitation impacting the lives of Karnataka residents and all Indian citizens.

Surjewala lambasted the government for using inflation as a tool to burden the common man, with rising costs in essential commodities, fuel, medicines, and services. He alleged this was a strategy to 'swindle, plunder and burglarize' public funds, with significant toll collections adding to citizens' woes.

The Congress official insisted on accountability from Prime Minister Modi, especially as toll charges, medicine costs, and construction material prices are set to increase, further straining ordinary people's finances. He demanded the BJP address these inflation concerns before elections, highlighting that every sector bears the brunt of these economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and T...

 Global
2
Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

 India
3
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

 Global
4
Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026