Karnataka CM Confident of Congress Triumph in Bagalkot By-election

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed strong confidence in a pro-Congress sentiment prevailing in the Bagalkot assembly constituency during a campaign rally for the upcoming by-election. The by-election comes following the passing of the well-respected MLA HY Meti, whose son, Umesh Meti, is now the Congress candidate.

At a bustling rally in Mugalkolli village, Siddaramaiah vouched for Umesh Meti's victory, emphasizing the Congress's sustained public affection and trust. He described HY Meti as an 'ajatashatru' and lauded his unity across political divides, casting a hopeful outlook for a Congress win.

Addressing BJP critiques of his extensive campaigning, Siddaramaiah countered fears of Congress's defeat by calling BJP's narrative a product of their own apprehensions. He differentiated this by-election from past general elections, asserting extra campaign days would ensure their dominance in Bagalkot and Davanagere.

The Election Commission declared by-election schedules in eight constituencies, including Bagalkot, with polling slated for April 23, 2026, and results on May 4, 2026. The Chief Minister remains optimistic about Congress's chances amidst the wider political shake-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)