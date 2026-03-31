Left Menu

Karnataka CM Confident of Congress Triumph in Bagalkot By-election

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is confident of a strong Congress wave in the Bagalkot constituency ahead of the by-election. Campaigning for Umesh Meti, son of the late MLA HY Meti, Siddaramaiah dismissed BJP's criticism and is assured of a Congress win in the April 23 poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST
Karnataka CM Confident of Congress Triumph in Bagalkot By-election
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed strong confidence in a pro-Congress sentiment prevailing in the Bagalkot assembly constituency during a campaign rally for the upcoming by-election. The by-election comes following the passing of the well-respected MLA HY Meti, whose son, Umesh Meti, is now the Congress candidate.

At a bustling rally in Mugalkolli village, Siddaramaiah vouched for Umesh Meti's victory, emphasizing the Congress's sustained public affection and trust. He described HY Meti as an 'ajatashatru' and lauded his unity across political divides, casting a hopeful outlook for a Congress win.

Addressing BJP critiques of his extensive campaigning, Siddaramaiah countered fears of Congress's defeat by calling BJP's narrative a product of their own apprehensions. He differentiated this by-election from past general elections, asserting extra campaign days would ensure their dominance in Bagalkot and Davanagere.

The Election Commission declared by-election schedules in eight constituencies, including Bagalkot, with polling slated for April 23, 2026, and results on May 4, 2026. The Chief Minister remains optimistic about Congress's chances amidst the wider political shake-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

 Global
2
AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger to TSMC

AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger t...

 South Korea
3
NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026