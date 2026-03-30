Ticket Controversy: Karnataka Lawmakers Seek IPL Privileges, Prompting Backlash

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar has declared that state MLAs and MPs will be allocated three tickets each for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL matches. The decision came after discussions with the RCB team and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), along with the Speaker's agreement.

This proposal, however, has sparked controversy. BJP President BY Vijayendra openly opposed the notion, emphasizing that elected officials should not seek preferential treatment and highlighting the insensitivity considering last year's tragic stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Further reactions came from Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who urged transparency in ticket distribution, asserting that legislators should not expect special privileges. The debate continues as calls for equality in ticket distribution grow stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)