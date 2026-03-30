Language Controversy in Karnataka: Political Motives or Student Interest?
Karnataka's decision to alter third language policies in SSLC exams has stirred controversy. Opposition leader R Ashoka criticizes the move, calling it politically motivated and detrimental to students. The government, however, defends the change as beneficial to the grading system, emphasizing students' readiness for national services.
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- India
Karnataka's recent decision to revamp the third language policy in SSLC examinations has sparked a political debate. Opposition leader R Ashoka accused the decision of being politically driven and harmful to students already in mid-exam preparation.
He claims the exclusion of Hindi weightage in favor of non-pass/fail grading is not in Kannada's interest but for political gain. Historical promotions of Hindi by icons like Mahatma Gandhi were cited to counter the government's move.
School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa defends the action, asserting it aligns with modern grading systems. He clarifies that third language marks will be graded, not scored, impacting no pass/fail status. Despite opposition, the policy is effective immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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