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Language Controversy in Karnataka: Political Motives or Student Interest?

Karnataka's decision to alter third language policies in SSLC exams has stirred controversy. Opposition leader R Ashoka criticizes the move, calling it politically motivated and detrimental to students. The government, however, defends the change as beneficial to the grading system, emphasizing students' readiness for national services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:05 IST
Language Controversy in Karnataka: Political Motives or Student Interest?
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Karnataka's recent decision to revamp the third language policy in SSLC examinations has sparked a political debate. Opposition leader R Ashoka accused the decision of being politically driven and harmful to students already in mid-exam preparation.

He claims the exclusion of Hindi weightage in favor of non-pass/fail grading is not in Kannada's interest but for political gain. Historical promotions of Hindi by icons like Mahatma Gandhi were cited to counter the government's move.

School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa defends the action, asserting it aligns with modern grading systems. He clarifies that third language marks will be graded, not scored, impacting no pass/fail status. Despite opposition, the policy is effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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