Language Controversy in Karnataka: Political Motives or Student Interest?

Karnataka's recent decision to revamp the third language policy in SSLC examinations has sparked a political debate. Opposition leader R Ashoka accused the decision of being politically driven and harmful to students already in mid-exam preparation.

He claims the exclusion of Hindi weightage in favor of non-pass/fail grading is not in Kannada's interest but for political gain. Historical promotions of Hindi by icons like Mahatma Gandhi were cited to counter the government's move.

School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa defends the action, asserting it aligns with modern grading systems. He clarifies that third language marks will be graded, not scored, impacting no pass/fail status. Despite opposition, the policy is effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)