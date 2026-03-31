Leander Paes: From Tennis Courts to Political Arena

The world of sports and politics intertwined once again as tennis legend Leander Paes made headlines with his recent political shift. Paes, known for his outstanding performance on the tennis courts, decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after five years with the Trinamool Congress.

This move has reignited discussions about the role of sportspersons in the political realm. Throughout history, numerous athletes have transitioned from sports to politics, with varying degrees of success.

While some former athletes have risen to high political offices, achieving roles like cabinet ministers, others have found the electoral journey challenging and are still striving to establish themselves politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)