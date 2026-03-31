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Leander Paes: From Tennis Courts to Political Arena

Leander Paes, renowned for his achievements in tennis, shifted from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, reigniting discussions on athletes in politics. Some have achieved significant political positions, while others have had varied electoral success and continue to navigate their political careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST
Leander Paes: From Tennis Courts to Political Arena
Leander Paes
  • Country:
  • India

The world of sports and politics intertwined once again as tennis legend Leander Paes made headlines with his recent political shift. Paes, known for his outstanding performance on the tennis courts, decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after five years with the Trinamool Congress.

This move has reignited discussions about the role of sportspersons in the political realm. Throughout history, numerous athletes have transitioned from sports to politics, with varying degrees of success.

While some former athletes have risen to high political offices, achieving roles like cabinet ministers, others have found the electoral journey challenging and are still striving to establish themselves politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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