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Iran Executes PMOI Members Amid Heightened Tensions

Iran has executed two men connected to the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran. The executions, confirmed by Iran's judiciary and the PMOI, have raised concerns over other political prisoners on death row. The executions come amid Iran's heightened domestic crackdowns and ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:48 IST
Iran Executes PMOI Members Amid Heightened Tensions
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Iran has carried out the execution of two individuals linked to the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), following the execution of two others earlier in the week. This information was confirmed on Tuesday by both Iran's judiciary and the opposition group.

According to official reports, the executed individuals were found guilty of participating in assaults, including using launcher weapons contrary to government facilities. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, praised the steadfastness of the executed, urging global intervention to protect other political prisoners.

In the midst of its conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran is fortifying its internal defenses with arrests, executions, and heightened security measures to prevent unrest, although there are fears that an economic downturn might incite opposition once the conflict subsides.

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