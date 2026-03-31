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Maharashtra CM Praises Modi's Assam Policies Amidst Regional Renaissance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the strides made in Assam under the Narendra Modi government, emphasizing peace, development, and identity preservation. He criticized the Congress for neglect and praised the BJP for thwarting attempts to destabilize the region. Key achievements include engaging militant groups, women's empowerment, and infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST
Maharashtra CM Praises Modi's Assam Policies Amidst Regional Renaissance
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the efforts of the Narendra Modi government in transforming Assam, bringing peace and rapid development to the region. Speaking at a rally, Fadnavis alleged that neighboring countries had aimed to destabilize Assam, but these intentions were thwarted by decisive governance.

Addressing BJP supporters, Fadnavis emphasized the implementation of 92% of promises made in peace agreements with various groups, marking the end of militancy in the state. He accused the Congress of neglecting Assam and praised the current administration for placing the region at the heart of India's development agenda.

The rally also reflected on social initiatives such as women's empowerment, slated for a boost with 33% reservation in political bodies. Infrastructure developments, like the Tata semiconductor unit, were showcased as milestones in Assam's growth trajectory under the BJP's rule, contrasting starkly with Congress's past 'step-motherly attitude.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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