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BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:10 IST
BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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