BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
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