Amit Shah's Bengal Visit: BJP Targets TMC with Allegations and White Papers

In a decisive move to escalate its political presence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state on March 28. Shah's visit will see the formal unveiling of a comprehensive chargesheet against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the ruling party of extensive corruption and governance incompetence.

The chargesheet, according to Bengal BJP sources, will focus on purported corruption, mismanagement of resources, and significant governance failures under the TMC's rule. The document is expected to provide detailed allegations of recruitment irregularities and financial anomalies while spotlighting systemic administrative deficiencies.

Simultaneously, the BJP is preparing to issue a White Paper that presents evidence of alleged misgovernance and corruption over the past 15 years. As part of their electoral strategy, the BJP aims to dismantle what they describe as 'mafia rule' in the state, prioritizing resource management reforms and transparency measures. The party's election manifesto, likely to be unveiled by April 5, is expected to highlight plans for infrastructure, employment, and law and order improvements in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)