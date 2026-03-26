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Amit Shah's Bengal Visit: BJP Targets TMC with Allegations and White Papers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal to ramp up the BJP's political efforts in the state. He will address a press conference launching a chargesheet against the TMC, citing alleged corruption and governance failures. The BJP plans to release a White Paper and discuss their upcoming election manifesto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST
Amit Shah's Bengal Visit: BJP Targets TMC with Allegations and White Papers
Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive move to escalate its political presence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state on March 28. Shah's visit will see the formal unveiling of a comprehensive chargesheet against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the ruling party of extensive corruption and governance incompetence.

The chargesheet, according to Bengal BJP sources, will focus on purported corruption, mismanagement of resources, and significant governance failures under the TMC's rule. The document is expected to provide detailed allegations of recruitment irregularities and financial anomalies while spotlighting systemic administrative deficiencies.

Simultaneously, the BJP is preparing to issue a White Paper that presents evidence of alleged misgovernance and corruption over the past 15 years. As part of their electoral strategy, the BJP aims to dismantle what they describe as 'mafia rule' in the state, prioritizing resource management reforms and transparency measures. The party's election manifesto, likely to be unveiled by April 5, is expected to highlight plans for infrastructure, employment, and law and order improvements in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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