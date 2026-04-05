Pope Leo's Easter Plea for Global Peace

Pope Leo issued a fervent Easter call for peace, urging global leaders to abandon their power-driven conflicts. Addressing thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square, he implored those with the power to instigate war to instead embrace peace.

The pope, known for his careful word choice, omitted specific conflicts but strongly criticized the ongoing Iran war. His message echoed the nonviolent ethos of Easter, urging an end to violence and conquest.

In an additional push for peace, Pope Leo extended Easter greetings in ten languages and announced a prayer vigil for April 11, continuing his advocacy for a world free from the clutches of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)