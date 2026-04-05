Controversy Erupts Over 'Munafiq' Remark in Kerala Polls

In the politically charged environment of Kerala's upcoming assembly elections, a controversy has erupted over language used in campaign discourse.

Aishath Farsana, Women's League district secretary, allegedly referred to LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor as 'munafiq,' an Arabic term meaning 'hypocrite.'

This has led to allegations of election code violations and defamation, with formal complaints lodged by Padoor to electoral authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)