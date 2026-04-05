Controversy Erupts Over 'Munafiq' Remark in Kerala Polls
In the heated atmosphere of poll-bound Kerala, a Women's League leader has come under fire for using the term 'munafiq' against LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor in a Kasaragod Assembly constituency meeting. The incident has sparked allegations of character assassination and code of conduct violations, with complaints filed to the Election Commission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:51 IST
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- India
In the politically charged environment of Kerala's upcoming assembly elections, a controversy has erupted over language used in campaign discourse.
Aishath Farsana, Women's League district secretary, allegedly referred to LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor as 'munafiq,' an Arabic term meaning 'hypocrite.'
This has led to allegations of election code violations and defamation, with formal complaints lodged by Padoor to electoral authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)