Kharge's Controversial Campaign Claim: Educated Kerala vs Illiterate Gujarat
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent speech sparked controversy by calling Gujaratis 'illiterate' while praising Keralites as 'clever and educated'. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan, asserting that they 'fooled' people in Gujarat but couldn't do the same in Kerala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ignited controversy during his assembly poll campaign by branding the people of Gujarat as 'illiterate' and claiming they are easily swayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Conversely, Kharge praised Keralites, labeling them 'clever and educated', asserting that neither Modi nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could deceive them.
Kharge accused both leaders of following identical political tactics despite representing different parties, suggesting that Vijayan is under Modi's influence. Kerala faces assembly polls soon with 140 seats up for grabs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Mallikarjun Kharge
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- Gujarat
- Kerala
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- Modi
- Vijayan
- speech
- education
- politics
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