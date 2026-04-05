Kharge's Controversial Campaign Claim: Educated Kerala vs Illiterate Gujarat

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ignited controversy during his assembly poll campaign by branding the people of Gujarat as 'illiterate' and claiming they are easily swayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Conversely, Kharge praised Keralites, labeling them 'clever and educated', asserting that neither Modi nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could deceive them.

Kharge accused both leaders of following identical political tactics despite representing different parties, suggesting that Vijayan is under Modi's influence. Kerala faces assembly polls soon with 140 seats up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)