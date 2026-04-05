Modi's Election Rally: A fierce Critique of TMC's Law and Order
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of degrading law and order in Bengal during an election rally in Cooch Behar. Citing a recent incident in Malda, he criticized the TMC for undermining constitutional institutions and alleged demographic changes due to appeasement and infiltration.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing criticism against the TMC government in Bengal, blaming them for deteriorating law and order. His comments came during an election rally in Cooch Behar, where he referred to a recent Malda incident involving judicial officers held hostage by a mob.
Modi described the scenario as 'maha jungleraj,' accusing the ruling party of not valuing constitutional institutions and compromising the safety of judges. 'Democracy is bleeding every day on Bengal's sacred soil under the merciless TMC administration,' the Prime Minister alleged.
Modi further claimed that appeasement politics and infiltration have significantly altered Bengal's border demographics, hinting at the harmful impacts on the state's future. He also charged the TMC with opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and protective measures against infiltrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Modi
- BJP
- TMC
- Bengal
- Malda
- elections
- law and order
- Citizenship Act
- appeasement politics
- infiltration
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