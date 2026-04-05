Left Menu

Modi's Election Rally: A fierce Critique of TMC's Law and Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of degrading law and order in Bengal during an election rally in Cooch Behar. Citing a recent incident in Malda, he criticized the TMC for undermining constitutional institutions and alleged demographic changes due to appeasement and infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:50 IST
Modi's Election Rally: A fierce Critique of TMC's Law and Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing criticism against the TMC government in Bengal, blaming them for deteriorating law and order. His comments came during an election rally in Cooch Behar, where he referred to a recent Malda incident involving judicial officers held hostage by a mob.

Modi described the scenario as 'maha jungleraj,' accusing the ruling party of not valuing constitutional institutions and compromising the safety of judges. 'Democracy is bleeding every day on Bengal's sacred soil under the merciless TMC administration,' the Prime Minister alleged.

Modi further claimed that appeasement politics and infiltration have significantly altered Bengal's border demographics, hinting at the harmful impacts on the state's future. He also charged the TMC with opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and protective measures against infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident

 India
3
South Korea's Balancing Act: Crude Oil Imports Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea's Balancing Act: Crude Oil Imports Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi

Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026