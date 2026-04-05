Nadda Accuses Congress of 'Mental Bankruptcy' Amid Assam Election Rally

Union Minister J P Nadda lashed out at the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of being 'mentally bankrupt' and devoid of any substantial manifesto or programs. In an election rally at Dimoria, Assam, held to support BJP's alliance partner AGP's Tapan Das, Nadda asserted that the Congress is a 'tired and broken party' with no understanding.

Amidst the current global economic challenges aggravated by ongoing conflicts, Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for ensuring the availability of essential commodities, including LPG cylinders, and keeping inflation in check. He criticized the Congress for politicizing sensitive issues and inciting divisions, particularly in the northeastern region.

Highlighting BJP's impact under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Nadda claimed significant developmental strides in Assam. He criticized previous Congress regimes for fostering unrest and pledged that the third consecutive BJP government would advocate for changes like the Uniform Civil Code. Elections for Assam's assembly are set for April 9, with votes to be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)