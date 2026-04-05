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Kharge Lashes Out: Gujarat's Illiteracy and Kerala's Cleverness

During a campaign in Kerala, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi, labeling Gujaratis as illiterate and praising Keralites as clever. He accused Modi and Kerala's CM Vijayan of similar governance styles aimed at centralizing power, condemning BJP and RSS for allegedly harming India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:11 IST
Kharge Lashes Out: Gujarat's Illiteracy and Kerala's Cleverness
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly poll campaign in Kerala, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by calling the people of Gujarat 'illiterate' while praising Keralites for their intelligence. Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading citizens, suggesting that Keralites are immune to such deception due to their education.

Kharge further alleged that both Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a centralizing leadership style, implicitly aligning against Congress. He described an underhanded alignment and likened Vijayan to a local iteration of Modi, suggesting a covert partnership designed to weaken Congress's influence.

Expressing disdain for the BJP and RSS, Kharge accused them of communal tactics threatening India's unity. He criticized Modi's unfulfilled promise of job creation, attributing economic woes like inflation and unemployment to BJP's policies. Kerala's polls for 140 seats are set for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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