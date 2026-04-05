Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage in Idukki Campaign
Idukki DCC chief C P Mathew has come under fire for allegedly making objectionable remarks about a woman party worker during an election campaign meeting. The comments, linked to a protest tactic involving a tribal woman, have not yet been addressed by the Congress leadership. Kerala Assembly elections loom.
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Idukki's political landscape has been shaken after DCC chief C P Mathew allegedly made objectionable remarks about a woman during a campaign speech. The incident occurred during a meeting for UDF candidate Roy K Paulose.
During his speech, Mathew reportedly referred to a past protest where he allegedly instructed a woman, formerly a vice president of a village panchayat, to rip her blouse to create political trouble. Furthermore, Mathew alluded to the woman's tribal background, suggesting possible legal repercussions.
In the TV coverage, several leaders appeared amused as Mathew spoke. As the controversy unfolds, the Congress leadership has yet to comment. Kerala's political climate remains tense leading up to the April 9 Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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