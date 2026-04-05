Amit Shah Appeals to Christian Community Amid Kerala Election Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a decisive appeal to the Christian community in Kerala, requesting their backing for the BJP-led NDA in the impending assembly elections. Shah assured the audience of swift justice concerning the alleged gold corruption case linked to Sabarimala, vowing that those responsible will face imprisonment within two months if the NDA forms a government.

Additionally, Shah revealed plans for Kerala's first AIIMS facility, projected to be operational within two years under an NDA regime. Criticizing opposition figureheads, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of dishonesty and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of misappropriating credit for centrally sponsored projects. He underscored the NDA's principle of 'justice for all and appeasement of none.'

Highlighting security and development concerns, Shah accused the LDF and UDF of inadequacy, stating that Kerala's safety and progress could only be achieved under NDA governance. His outreach came amid Christian community concerns regarding recent central amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)