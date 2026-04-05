Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Kharge's Remarks

The BJP has condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at a rally in Kerala, accusing the Congress of indulging in 'divide and rule' politics. Kharge's comments were perceived as insulting to the people of Gujarat and North India. The BJP reiterated that such remarks reflect a divisive mindset within the opposition party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:47 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Kharge's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday for his comments made at a Kerala public rally, which they termed as divisive. Kharge's remarks, delivered ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, suggested that people in Kerala are too educated to be misled, unlike those in Gujarat and other regions.

Kharge's comments drew backlash from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused the Congress of a 'divide and rule' mindset aimed at creating regional divides. Poonawalla challenged whether Congress leaders in Gujarat and allies like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav supported Kharge's statements.

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, echoed Poonawalla's sentiments, claiming that the Congress continues the divisive practices of its British-era founder, A O Hume. He accused Congress of opposing India's unity by pitting Indians against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

 Spain
2
North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

 South Korea
3
Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026