BJP Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Kharge's Remarks
The BJP has condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at a rally in Kerala, accusing the Congress of indulging in 'divide and rule' politics. Kharge's comments were perceived as insulting to the people of Gujarat and North India. The BJP reiterated that such remarks reflect a divisive mindset within the opposition party.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday for his comments made at a Kerala public rally, which they termed as divisive. Kharge's remarks, delivered ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, suggested that people in Kerala are too educated to be misled, unlike those in Gujarat and other regions.
Kharge's comments drew backlash from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused the Congress of a 'divide and rule' mindset aimed at creating regional divides. Poonawalla challenged whether Congress leaders in Gujarat and allies like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav supported Kharge's statements.
Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, echoed Poonawalla's sentiments, claiming that the Congress continues the divisive practices of its British-era founder, A O Hume. He accused Congress of opposing India's unity by pitting Indians against each other.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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