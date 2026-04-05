Kharge Criticizes Modi's FCRA Amendments, Rallying for Change in Kerala

In a scathing critique, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using FCRA amendments to target Christian institutions, NGOs, and sections of civil society. Speaking at a UDF public meeting in Idukki, he asserted that these amendments undermine the BJP's purported intent of reform.

Kharge drew parallels between these changes and previous amendments to the Waqf Act, warning of their impact on religious communities while dismissing them as selective societal targeting. He assured that Congress would actively oppose these measures and stand firm against the BJP and Modi's governance tactics.

The Congress leader also addressed Kerala's governance under the LDF, citing economic challenges and corruption, and called for public support to bolster UDF's bid for change in upcoming elections, promising a progressive and all-inclusive state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)