Orban's Unyielding Grip: Testing the EU’s Unity

As Hungary heads to the polls on April 12, the elections could prove pivotal for the European Union, where many hope for the ousting of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His nationalist stance is seen as a threat to the EU, which is grappling with issues like right-wing populism and conflicts across the globe.

Orban's savvy use of veto power within the EU has allowed him to exert considerable influence, often at the expense of the bloc's unity. Experts like Daniel Hegedus and Daniel Freund highlight Orban's obstructionist tactics, which have exposed vulnerabilities in the EU's decision-making mechanisms.

The EU faces difficult choices ahead, including potential treaty reforms to counterbalance leaders like Orban. With the upcoming elections, the EU's approach to handling member states that challenge its foundational principles will be closely scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)