Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Face Legal Turmoil
The Luthra brothers, owners of a Goa nightclub involved in a deadly fire, have a pending bail decision in a forgery case. The fire incident led to 25 deaths last year. They were deported from Thailand, charged with forgery for falsely procuring regulatory clearances for the nightclub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa court has reserved its decision until April 8 on the bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, embroiled in a forgery case linked to a fatal nightclub fire.
The brothers, who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, faced charges related to both the deadly blaze and document forgery. After fleeing to Thailand post-tragedy, they were deported and arrested.
Bail was granted for the fire case, but they remain detained due to the forgery case. Allegedly, the siblings forged a no-objection certificate to obtain necessary licenses for their nightclub operations. The court's ruling is eagerly awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)