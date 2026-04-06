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Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Face Legal Turmoil

The Luthra brothers, owners of a Goa nightclub involved in a deadly fire, have a pending bail decision in a forgery case. The fire incident led to 25 deaths last year. They were deported from Thailand, charged with forgery for falsely procuring regulatory clearances for the nightclub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:21 IST
Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Face Legal Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa court has reserved its decision until April 8 on the bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, embroiled in a forgery case linked to a fatal nightclub fire.

The brothers, who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, faced charges related to both the deadly blaze and document forgery. After fleeing to Thailand post-tragedy, they were deported and arrested.

Bail was granted for the fire case, but they remain detained due to the forgery case. Allegedly, the siblings forged a no-objection certificate to obtain necessary licenses for their nightclub operations. The court's ruling is eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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