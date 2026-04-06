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ASICS India Hosts First-Ever Ekiden Relay: A Fusion of Culture and Sport

ASICS India launched the inaugural Ekiden India 2026 in Gurugram, symbolizing Indo-Japanese cultural harmony through sport. Over 240 teams participated, promoting global running traditions. The event exemplified teamwork and ASICS' dedication to expanding India's running scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:20 IST
ASICS India Hosts First-Ever Ekiden Relay: A Fusion of Culture and Sport
ASICS successfully hosts first edition of Ekiden India 2026. (Photo/ASICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ASICS India marked a significant milestone by successfully hosting the inaugural edition of the Ekiden India 2026 at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, on Sunday. The event saw participation from prominent figures such as Yasuhito Hirota, ASICS Corporation's Chairman and CEO, ONO Keiichi, the Japanese Ambassador to India, and Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, alongside renowned marathoner Kartik Karkera.

Drawing over 240 teams, the event highlighted the enduring legacy and cultural significance of the Ekiden relay, bridging runners from India and Japan. ASICS crafted an engaging celebration of sport and cultural ties by including teams of four—each featuring at least one Japanese participant—who competed by passing the traditional Tasuki, embodying unity and cooperation.

Rajat Khurana emphasized India's growing enthusiasm for running, noting the event introduced a new format to Indian runners, further enriching their experience. Celebrated athlete Kartik Karkera expressed admiration for the event's creation of a supportive community for runners. The Ekiden Relay underscores ASICS' dedication to fostering a robust running environment in India while promoting the transformative power of physical movement.

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