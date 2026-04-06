Left Menu

Amit Shah's Rain-Soaked Rally Energizes Haripad Ahead of Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a vibrant roadshow through Haripad, rallying support for NDA candidate Sandeep Vachaspati in the run-up to the Kerala Assembly polls. Despite rain, hundreds of supporters joined the procession, boosting the campaign in this three-way electoral contest against Congress and LDF candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:18 IST
Amit Shah's Rain-Soaked Rally Energizes Haripad Ahead of Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a dynamic roadshow in Haripad on Monday, seeking support for the NDA's Sandeep Vachaspati.

Undeterred by the rain, hundreds of party workers and supporters, clad in BJP colors, filled the streets, showcasing their allegiance with enthusiastic slogans and vibrant party symbols.

This spirited demonstration highlighted the increasing political fervor in Haripad, a constituency marked by a fierce three-way battle among the NDA, Congress, and the ruling Left Democratic Front.

TRENDING

1
Hostility in the Hormuz: A Standoff Between Iran and the West

Hostility in the Hormuz: A Standoff Between Iran and the West

 Global
2
Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at poll rally Assam's Hojai.

Congress' first family most corrupt in country, they are out on bail: PM at ...

 India
3
Cong believes in dynastic politics with two agenda -- telling lies, indulging in corruption: PM in poll rally in Assam's Hojai.

Cong believes in dynastic politics with two agenda -- telling lies, indulgin...

 India
4
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Jahangir Puri Exposes Ongoing Feuds

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Jahangir Puri Exposes Ongoing Feuds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026