Amit Shah's Rain-Soaked Rally Energizes Haripad Ahead of Assembly Polls

Amid heavy campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a dynamic roadshow in Haripad on Monday, seeking support for the NDA's Sandeep Vachaspati.

Undeterred by the rain, hundreds of party workers and supporters, clad in BJP colors, filled the streets, showcasing their allegiance with enthusiastic slogans and vibrant party symbols.

This spirited demonstration highlighted the increasing political fervor in Haripad, a constituency marked by a fierce three-way battle among the NDA, Congress, and the ruling Left Democratic Front.