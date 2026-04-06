Amit Shah's Rain-Soaked Rally Energizes Haripad Ahead of Assembly Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a vibrant roadshow through Haripad, rallying support for NDA candidate Sandeep Vachaspati in the run-up to the Kerala Assembly polls. Despite rain, hundreds of supporters joined the procession, boosting the campaign in this three-way electoral contest against Congress and LDF candidates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid heavy campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a dynamic roadshow in Haripad on Monday, seeking support for the NDA's Sandeep Vachaspati.
Undeterred by the rain, hundreds of party workers and supporters, clad in BJP colors, filled the streets, showcasing their allegiance with enthusiastic slogans and vibrant party symbols.
This spirited demonstration highlighted the increasing political fervor in Haripad, a constituency marked by a fierce three-way battle among the NDA, Congress, and the ruling Left Democratic Front.
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