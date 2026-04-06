Modi Praises BJP's Resilience and Dedication on Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP workers via video conference on the party's foundation day, hailed the resilience and sacrifices of Bharatiya Janata Party members, recounting their endurance through the Emergency and subsequent Congress-era oppression. Modi praised the dedication of BJP workers in politically volatile states like Bengal, claiming their commitment has strengthened the party and served the nation.

Modi reflected on the early challenges following the 1984 election when Congress secured a landslide victory, yet the BJP began to gain public trust. He underscored the stark ideological divide between power-driven and service-driven politics, emphasizing BJP's commitment to the latter.

Highlighting the BJP's roots, Modi acknowledged the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the party drew inspiration for its service-oriented mission from the organization. He praised the unwavering dedication of BJP karyakartas who embody the party's principles and values, ensuring its robust presence in Indian politics.

Modi further emphasized the emotional and historical significance of the BJP's foundation day, referring to the party as a maternal figure for its members. He expressed gratitude towards BJP President Nitin Nabin for invigorating the party with renewed energy during ongoing state elections.

Tracing the BJP's origins, Modi recalled the party's evolution from the Jana Sangh following the 1977 Emergency, eventually leading to its official establishment on April 6, 1980. He noted the contributions of former and current Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and himself, in shaping the party's political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)