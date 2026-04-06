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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Deal in Kerala Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the CPI(M)-led front of making a pact with the BJP for the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala. She criticized the ruling LDF for compromising on ideology and responsibility to stay in power, highlighting instances of governmental arrogance and alleged selective enforcement of tax laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Deal in Kerala Polls
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader in the Congress party, has accused the CPI(M)-led front of striking a 'deal' with the BJP for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on April 9.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Peravoor, Vadra alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has compromised on crucial principles like ideology and responsibility in its bid to cling to power for a decade.

Vadra also claimed that the LDF has colluded with a BJP intent on oppression, particularly against minorities such as the Christian community. She highlighted the Organization's 'arrogance' and criticized its ministers' lack of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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