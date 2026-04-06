Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Deal in Kerala Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader in the Congress party, has accused the CPI(M)-led front of striking a 'deal' with the BJP for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on April 9.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Peravoor, Vadra alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has compromised on crucial principles like ideology and responsibility in its bid to cling to power for a decade.

Vadra also claimed that the LDF has colluded with a BJP intent on oppression, particularly against minorities such as the Christian community. She highlighted the Organization's 'arrogance' and criticized its ministers' lack of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)