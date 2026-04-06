CPI(M)-led front in 'deal' with BJP for April 9 Kerala elections, alleges Cong leader Priyanka in Kannur.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI(M)-led front in 'deal' with BJP for April 9 Kerala elections, alleges Cong leader Priyanka in Kannur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Kerala elections
- Congress
- allegations
- Priyanka
- politics
- Kannur
- coalition
- integrity
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