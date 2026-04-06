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Soundararajan Urges Voters to Reconsider Amid Women's Reservation Bill Controversy

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticizes the DMK, Congress, and INDIA alliance for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, urging women to reassess their support. She emphasizes the bill's potential to enhance representation and rights, blaming Congress for past hindrances to women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST
Soundararajan Urges Voters to Reconsider Amid Women's Reservation Bill Controversy
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Tamilisai Soundararajan, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, and the INDIA alliance over their opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to News Agency ANI, she called on women voters to reassess their support for parties opposing the bill, highlighting its potential to boost women's representation, protect their rights, and empower them nationwide.

Soundararajan accused the Congress of having historically impeded women's reservation while asserting that the proposed legislation would not reduce the number of parliamentary seats but instead increase them. She labeled those opposing the bill as detractors of women's empowerment and urged voters to recognize the bill's significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special Parliament session on April 16-18 to expedite the bill, ensuring its implementation by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. He reassured states practicing effective population control that they would not lose seats despite the national seat increase to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

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