Trump Backs Steve Hilton for California Governor Amid Chaotic Race
Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Steve Hilton in the California governor race, aiming to sway conservative voters. Despite Trump's unpopularity among Democrats, his support may consolidate votes for Hilton in a field of over 50 candidates. The unique primary system poses challenges for Democrats.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political move, former President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Republican Steve Hilton in the contentious California governor race. The endorsement, announced on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, reshapes the dynamics of the crowded election.
Trump, who characterized Hilton as 'a truly fine man', believes Hilton has the potential to revitalize California, a state he declared has 'gone to hell' due to high taxes. By endorsing Hilton, Trump seeks to solidify conservative backing in a race lacking a definitive leader.
With Democrats concerned over California's 'top two' primary system, which could see two Republicans in the final race, Trump's influence bolsters the GOP's chances. The Republican field is led by Hilton and Chad Bianco, with key Democrats including Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter vying closely.